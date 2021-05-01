Former NDSU LB Jabril Cox Drafted by Dallas Cowboys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox was selected 115th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round of this year’s NFL draft. He’s the third Bison taken over the last two days behind Trey Lance (3rd overall, San Francisco 49ers), and Dillon Radunz (53rd overall, Tennessee Titans).

This is the first time since 1974, and only the second time in school history, that the Bison have had 3 former players taken in a single NFL Draft.

Cox played 4 seasons in Fargo from 2016-2019 before transferring to Louisiana State University as a graduate transfer for the 2020 season. During his time in the green and gold, Cox helped NDSU win 3 straight FCS titles, and compiled 258 tackles, 14 sacks, and 6 interceptions in

Cox was a finalist for the FCS Jerry Rice Award in 2016, an award given out to the nation’s top freshman.

In one season at LSU, Cox totaled 58 tackles, 3 interceptions, and one return for a touchdown through 10 games.

He is the 44th former Bison to be drafted into the NFL.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.