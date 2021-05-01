Advertisement

Former NDSU LB Jabril Cox Drafted by Dallas Cowboys

By Jeff Roberts
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox was selected 115th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round of this year’s NFL draft. He’s the third Bison taken over the last two days behind Trey Lance (3rd overall, San Francisco 49ers), and Dillon Radunz (53rd overall, Tennessee Titans).

This is the first time since 1974, and only the second time in school history, that the Bison have had 3 former players taken in a single NFL Draft.

Cox played 4 seasons in Fargo from 2016-2019 before transferring to Louisiana State University as a graduate transfer for the 2020 season. During his time in the green and gold, Cox helped NDSU win 3 straight FCS titles, and compiled 258 tackles, 14 sacks, and 6 interceptions in

Cox was a finalist for the FCS Jerry Rice Award in 2016, an award given out to the nation’s top freshman.

In one season at LSU, Cox totaled 58 tackles, 3 interceptions, and one return for a touchdown through 10 games.

He is the 44th former Bison to be drafted into the NFL.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Saturday: 3.9% rate; 168 positive; 2 new deaths
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire
Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Pair of moose cut through Magic City Campus parking lot

Latest News

power outage
Blown transformer likely culprit of momentary power outage Saturday in Minot
Cat rescued from plastic jug after 10 days recovering well
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire
Mandan Moose Lodge retires tattered American Flag
Mandan Moose Lodge retires American Flag
Roosevelt Creek Fire up to 30% contained