County by County, April 30, 2021

MINOT, N.D.- Summer is going to be here before you know it! In this week’s County by County, we look at some summertime events going on around the KMOT viewing area.

Roosevelt Park’s Pool will be introducing their new watersides with a duck race! Not with real ducks of course!

The great duck race will be on May 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Roosevelt Park Pool.

You can adopt a duck for $10 for your family business or just yourself, and can do it online or at the Minot Park’s office

The individual and family grand prizes are zoo passes and a behind the scenes tour.

All the proceeds will be going toward the zoo’s amur leopard exhibit

The last day to adopt a duck is May 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Heading east to McHenry County, where Velva’s Association of Commerce is sponsoring a spring vendor show.

The spring show is on May 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Velva Legion.

Dinner will be served by the Velva Girl Scouts and there will be more than 15 vendors.

If you love pups, this next story is for you! Stanley High School Student Council is hosting a community dog walk.

The community wide dog walk is May 1 starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Stanley High School parking lot.

There is an entrance fee of cash or item donations, like cat litter, kitten formula, puppy food.

The funds are going to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

If you don’t have a pup to walk, that is okay, there will be plenty to hang out with during the walk.

