Carpio residents back home after fire cools down

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but said they were able to contain the fire before it reached the city.
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARPIO, N.D. – Residents of the city of Carpio are back in their homes Friday night after having to evacuate earlier in the day due to a grass fire just outside the city.

First responders received the call around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon and issued the evacuation order shortly thereafter.

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but said they were able to contain the fire before it reached the city.

They also said there were no reported injuries or deaths and no reports of property damage.

“With the assistance from all of the agencies it helped contain the fire quickly for as large as it was to make sure there were no injuries or significant property damage,” said Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt.

“Both Burlington and Carpio will be watching it through the night. The wind is going to switch around 9 o’ clock. We’ve got a whole different set of issues at that time when it switches but we will be here and  ready to deal with it at that time,” said Burlington Fire Chief  Karter Lesmann.

Nine fire agencies in total responded to the fire which lasted until about 5 p.m.

Residents were allowed to return shortly after.

