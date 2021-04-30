Advertisement

Trey Lance drafted third overall

Trey Lance
Trey Lance
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance was selected 3rd overall by the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s NFL draft. He’s the third QB in school history to be drafted to the NFL (Carson Wentz 2015, Easton Stick 2019), and 42nd Bison in school history to be drafted to the league.

Going into the draft, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Lance was in the top 95th percentile of all draft-eligible quarterbacks.

Lance, a Redshirt Sophomore out of Marshall, Minnesota, was one of the highest-graded QB’s in this year’s draft after a stellar career in the green and gold, most notably his role under center during the 2019 National Championship season.

He compiled 2,935 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his time with the Bison, the majority of that production coming in 2019 when he led NDSU to their third straight FCS title, and 8th overall in the previous 9 years.

Along with the title, Lance won the 2019 FCS Jerry Rice Award, annually awarded to the top freshman in the FCS, as well as the 2019 FCS Walter Payton Award, an award given to the top offensive player in the FCS. He was the first Bison to ever win either award.

Lance was the third quarterback taken in this year’s draft, behind Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (Jets).

