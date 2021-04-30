UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control

CARPIO, N.D. – UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said the fire is mostly under control, and the evacuation order for the town of Carpio has since been lifted.

Schmidt said the call came in around 2 p.m. of the fire. Roughly 300 residents were evacuated to Berthold Public School.

He said it’s believe a power line may have caused the fire but that is not officially confirmed. Investigators have yet to determine the cause.

It’s unclear how many acres the fire burned.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Ward County Emergency Management told Your News Leader that as of 3:10 p.m. the fire had not impacted any structures. It had gotten close to the Bakken Lounge but did not damage it.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are evacuating the town of Carpio due to a fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.

Citizens are being evacuated to Berthold Public School, according to Ward County Emergency Management.

Berthold Police posted about the evacuation on its Facebook page.

Berthold Fire Protection posted on its Facebook page the following:

“Please evacuate immediately due to a large grass fire. Reverse 911 currently contacting residents as well as deputies in the area. Follow recommended evacuation routes.”

Your News Leader has a crew headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

