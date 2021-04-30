Advertisement

Teens charged with kidnapping after SUV stolen with 4-year-old St. Jude patient inside

Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she...
Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she was kidnapped.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four teenagers are now charged with stealing an SUV from a gas station with a 4-year-old child Thursday.

The suspects are 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, according to police. They’re facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of auto theft, evading arrest and firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station near Poplar and Tillman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where the SUV was stolen.

The child and the stolen SUV were found about an hour later and police used the helicopter to search for the suspects.

Officers detained the teens at Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser. They were brought in for questioning and later transported to Juvenile Court and charged.

The girl and her family live in Michigan and are in Memphis where she is receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Town of Carpio evacuated due to fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.
UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Fireworks will once again be part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
S.D. Gov. Noem: State suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gregg Jacobson
Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of...
Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; minor injuries
An officer was killed after being run over by a suspect in a stolen car. (Source: KPHO via CNN...
Arizona officer killed by suspect in stolen car
In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in...
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India,...
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Iran's Governor to the International Atomic...
Diplomats from 5 nations resuming Iran nuclear talks