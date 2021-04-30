St. Mary’s seventh-graders raise more than $18,000 for African mission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We talk a lot about the life lessons kids can learn from doing service projects and helping in their community.

Seventh-graders at St. Mary’s Academy recently completed a very impressive enterprise; they raised more than $18,000 for the Bismarck Diocese’s African Mission

But there’s more to the story than just the amount of money the students raised.

Every year, Duane Eichele gives his seventh-grade religion students a challenge. He gives them each $10 and asks them to make more. The lesson is inspired by the Bible story the “Parable of the Talents.” Students must figure out a way to use their talents to make money and then pay it forward.

These kids came up with some creative ways to earn money.

“We sold wedding kuchen and hot chocolate bombs,” said seventh-grader Svea Dirk.

“We cleaned up some trees,” added her classmate, Benedict Baumgartner.

This year, in just 18 days, 110 students turned $110 into $18,675.

“It was incredible,” said Eichele.

This week, they presented a check to Bishop Kagan. The money will be used to purchase water filtration systems for families in Kenya.

“Everybody should be able to like have water to us like we’re very lucky to just be able to turn on the faucet and get to have water,” said Dirk.

This lesson taught these kids about more than just the importance of clean water.

“We should be grateful for the things we have especially water because we usually take it for granted a lot,” said seventh-grader Rebecca Nagel.

“Helping people is really good. And it makes you feel good,” said Baumgartner.

Those are lessons their teacher says are best learned by doing.

“We learn about our faith every day in religion class, but this is putting it into action. They show that the compassion that they have the energy, the bounce in their step while this project was going on. And just the love that they have in their hearts. It’s a blessing to stand in front of a group of kids like this every day,” said Eichele.

This year, some eighth-graders also participated, as they couldn’t do this project last year because of the pandemic.

