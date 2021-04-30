Residents ask for “safer pedestrian crossings” in response to railroad fatality

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a 0.2 mile or 5-minute walk from Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse to the Elbow Room if you take the sidewalk around the block, but residents say many people walk down the train tracks to get between the downtown establishments.

Now, some are advocating for increased safety measures after the death of a pedestrian on the tracks last weekend.

Bismarck resident Jae Reutter says she’s made this walk along the tracks about 100 times.

“I’ve done it, I mean I know it’s dangerous, but I have been there and obviously it isn’t going to happen anymore... I definitely advise everyone to take the sidewalks, but yeah, I see it a lot,” said Jae Reutter.

Since 2000, the Bureau of Transportation reports an average of one death per year on tracks in Burleigh County, although North Dakota sees fewer accidents than other states.

“Trains cannot stop on a dime, it can often take them up to a mile to stop depending upon how fast they are going, so they can’t steer, they can’t veer off to the right or off to the left; they have no choice, they see it coming and it’s as tragic of an accident as we have ever seen,” said North Dakota Safety Council’s Valerie Fischer.

Operation Lifesaver, a national organization that tracks train accidents, says rail safety features are based on stopping traffic first.

Safety measures like a quad gate system that closes both sides of the street and pedestrian gates are in place at the crossings in Bismarck. The trains follow all federal guidelines for signage, timing, and lighting, but for some that is not enough.

“A viaduct or an overpass would be awesome to see,” said Reutter.

She adds that a bypass could prevent another tragedy.

“For the family, for the people have observed it, for the engineers who operate the trains, there is a trauma across the board,” added Fischer.

Residents are now bringing a petition for safer pedestrian crossings to the city of Bismarck.

In 2017, the City of Bismarck found the safety measures at Third, Fifth and Twelfth streets sufficient to establish a Quiet Rail Zone and silenced train whistles. Engineers still have authority to use whistles if someone is on the tracks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.