New restaurant coming to Williston May 17

Senor Egg
Senor Egg(Senior Egg)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - People in Williston have been wondering what’s happening at the old Quinn’s building on 2nd Avenue. Now we know a new restaurant is coming to town.

Senor Egg is a family restaurant that will serve a mix of dishes, both American and south of the border for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They will also have a separate bar area for adults.

Owner David Garcia moved from Arizona about eight years ago and brings more than 15 years of food experience to the restaurant. For him, having his own restaurant is a dream come true.

“We can not believe this is actually going on, but we are really excited and really happy” Garcia said.

Senor Egg is planning to open Monday, May 17. Its hours will be 6 a.m. -11 p.m., seven days a week, with Garcia planning to provide late-night to-go orders on weekends in the future.

