National Guard deploys two black hawks to Roosevelt Creek fire
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 3:40 p.m. the North Dakota National Guard deployed two black hawk helicopters to the Roosevelt Creek fire.
The helicopters are equipped with 600-gallon buckets used to carry and drop water on the fire.
Around 2:30 p.m. the Roosevelt Creek fire grew to 2,000 acres and was said to be spreading rapidly to the east.
