Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Gregg Jacobson
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Hettinger man charged with gross sexual imposition pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Gregg Jacobson is accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old in the bathroom of a Mandan restaurant in March.

On Friday a judge found probable cause to continue to trial in August.

The hour long preliminary hearing brought up evidentiary concerns. The state’s key witness is only 4-years-old and the defense argues he is not reputable.

Judge James Hill says the two parties will have to work out the evidence issues prior to trial.

Jacobson is currently out on a $25,000 bond.

