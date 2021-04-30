Leadership with MHA Nation discusses consequences of potential DAPL shutdown

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation continues to fight against the complete shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Last week Chairman Mark Fox filed a Sworn Declaration with the courts describing the negative economic impacts the tribe would face should the pipeline shut completely down.

Your News Leader spoke with Chairman Fox about what could happen if the pipeline is no longer an option.

For the people of the MHA Nation, revenue brought in from the oil produced across the Fort Berthold Reservation has an impact on every enrolled tribal member.

”Two thirds of the revenue produced at Fort Berthold goes to individual tribal members, mostly elders,” said Fox.

According to a declaration filed by Fox, more than 80% of the tribe’s budget from this year comes from oil and gas royalties and tax revenue.

That money goes towards things like tribal healthcare, providing aid during COVID-19 and tribal infrastructure.

According to Fox there are at least 15 infrastructure projects across the reservation in progress that need that revenue to finish.

”If we start dropping dramatically in our revenue then projects that we had to do like during the pandemic are going to have to go on hold, or slow down or are not done at all,” said Fox.

The document states more than 60% of the tribe’s oil is transported to buyers through DAPL.

Other means of transporting oil include by train and truck, but they would come with a price tag.

”If there are additional costs to transport that oil via other means, if the capacity is there, then that’s going to come at a cost to revenue less royalties to those who own the minerals,” said Fox.

With more than 2,500 oil wells already on the reservation, Fox says there is a potential for 2,000 more.

The reservation produces 300,000 barrels of oil per day.

Fox said the tribe will continue to provide agencies with documentation that shows a real need to keep the pipeline operating.

