Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case

Chad Isaak (file photo)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Court documents filed Thursday show the attorney hired to represent a man accused of murdering four people, withdrew himself and others as counsel.

Hired by defendant Chad Isaak, North Dakota attorney Robert Quick made a motion to withdraw himself and colleagues from the case.

Court documents filed by Quick, state Isaak filed a disciplinary complaint against him on April 20 related to his representation in the case.

Quick cites a conflict of interest as his reason for withdrawing.

Court documents also say, “the defendant has previously received written communications establishing that the termination of myself from his case would result in all attorneys from the Vogel Law Firm being terminated as well.”

No hearing will be made on the motion.

