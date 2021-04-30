UPDATE: Fire in Billings County continues to spread

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 3:55 PM: Medora District Ranger Misty Hays says the Roosevelt Creek fire is growing and containment percentage is going down.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fire that started Wednesday afternoon in north Billings County is now 40% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Dakota Prairie Grasslands office says the Roosevelt Creek fire has burned just over 1,100 acres along the Little Missouri National Grasslands. The fire is located about 18 miles northwest of Medora.

The Forest Service says the crew’s operation overnight kept the fire from growing any larger, and they are now continuing to work on the perimeter of the fire as they prepare for Red Flag conditions tomorrow.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures.

