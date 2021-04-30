Advertisement

DAPL case could head to the U.S. Supreme Court

By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Access Pipeline debate could be taken to the highest level: the U.S. Supreme Court. Energy Transfer Partners, the company that owns and operates the pipeline, wants the nation’s highest court to review lower court opinions.

Those opinions prompted a second environmental review and claim the pipeline is operating illegally without a key federal permit. Energy Transfer said they’re moving through the legal process and are not commenting on the issues as legal matters continue, but said in a court filing they hope the Supreme Court will at least take on one, if not both, of the issues at hand.

This comes as Judge James Boasberg ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to give an estimate on when the review will be finished and offer their opinion on whether the pipeline should be shut down during that time.

