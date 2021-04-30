Advertisement

Arbor Day ribbons adorn trees in Cathedral District

Arbor Day Ribbons
Arbor Day Ribbons
By Robb Vedvick <Robb.Vedvick@kfyrtv.com>
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today is Arbor Day and, if you have driven down Washington Street, chances are you’ve seen ribbons wrapped around trees.

The people putting up the ribbons say 25 years ago, members of the Bismarck community worked together to preserve over 180 trees in the Cathedral District.

Now, those same people are celebrating Arbor Day as well as their accomplishments.

“Knowing that our efforts 25 years ago paid off today, and that the majority of these trees are still living, and that it’s maintained the integrity of the neighborhood is really something to celebrate.” said Margie Zalk-Enerson

They say the ribbons are planned to be up until Sunday, May 2.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Town of Carpio evacuated due to fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.
UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Fireworks will once again be part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
S.D. Gov. Noem: State suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gregg Jacobson
Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Latest News

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but...
Carpio residents back home after fire cools down
Paddlefishers old and new ready for the 2021 season
Minot murder suspect headed for trial in May
Taking the crown
Taking the crown
Parable of the talents
PARABLE OF THE TALENTS