Arbor Day ribbons adorn trees in Cathedral District

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today is Arbor Day and, if you have driven down Washington Street, chances are you’ve seen ribbons wrapped around trees.

The people putting up the ribbons say 25 years ago, members of the Bismarck community worked together to preserve over 180 trees in the Cathedral District.

Now, those same people are celebrating Arbor Day as well as their accomplishments.

“Knowing that our efforts 25 years ago paid off today, and that the majority of these trees are still living, and that it’s maintained the integrity of the neighborhood is really something to celebrate.” said Margie Zalk-Enerson

They say the ribbons are planned to be up until Sunday, May 2.

