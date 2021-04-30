Advertisement

6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River

Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office has a monster of a fish tale.
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old female sturgeon weighing over 240 pounds with a length of nearly 7-feet.(Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Alpena office of the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) shared a photo of a massive sturgeon that was caught in the Detroit River.

Calling it a “once in a lifetime catch,” the Detroit River native species crew caught the sturgeon last week. Clocking in at 240 lbs., measuring 6-feet-10 inches long, with a girth of almost four feet, this fish is one of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the US.

Factoring in the sturgeon’s weight, the FWS office assumed it to be a female that had been roaming around the waters for over 100 years.

“She likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the fourth largest city in America,” the office said.

They added that she was quickly released back into the river after she was processed - and after a staff member took a photo beside her for scale.

A sturgeon weighing 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7-feet long was caught in the Detroit River...
A sturgeon weighing 240 pounds and measuring nearly 7-feet long was caught in the Detroit River by the Alpena office of the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Service.(Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Town of Carpio evacuated due to fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.
UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Fireworks will once again be part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
S.D. Gov. Noem: State suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gregg Jacobson
Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Latest News

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but...
Carpio residents back home after fire cools down
Paddlefishers old and new ready for the 2021 season
Minot murder suspect headed for trial in May
Taking the crown
Taking the crown
Parable of the talents
PARABLE OF THE TALENTS