2021 North Dakota Legislative Session Ends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2021 Legislative Session is over.

Late Thursday, the North Dakota House and Senate reached an agreement over the long-debated Human Services Department budget.

With the passage of the bill and the final strike of a gavel, the Legislature adjourned sine die.

In January, the Capitol’s observation deck was set up as office spaces for lawmakers. Their names are still labeled at the tables.

Four months later, everyone is back downstairs. And what a four months it has been.

When the session started, COVID was on everyone’s minds.

The Capitol was packed with cubicles and inundated with health protocols.

There was a lot of preparation for the assembly, and the hope was that caution would pay off in the end.

“There were a lot of people who thought we’d be taking two-week vacations because we had an outbreak of the coronavirus. And we did have, I think, four or five people that ended up with it in the Senate. However, they were at home. They were not so sick they could not participate,” said Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

The assembly managed to avoid any outbreaks within the building. But how to handle the next public outbreak was on the docket every day.

Lawmakers proposed more than 50 bills specifically about public health.

Part of those bills were reactions to the election day executive orders, but that wasn’t the end of the election bills. Some were worried election fraud and unfair campaigning was swinging the election.

“We heard things at the national level. ‘Watch this. This is gonna happen.’ We looked at that and wanted to make sure that it wasn’t gonna happen in the state of North Dakota, and we found out that it probably wasn’t. But there were little things in there that we had to address,” said Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

Much of the language modernizes existing election code, but one provision gives late voters 30 minutes to fill out their ballots on election night.

Lawmakers tried and failed a bill requiring at least one physical polling place in each county.

Where some saw election security, others saw it as another reaction to the governor’s pandemic executive orders. And that wasn’t the only bill on the governor’s powers.

“We’ll have to see how it plays out and see if we need to adjust things again next session. At this point, I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum.

But it’s not just the relationship with the governor that was impacted by this year’s session. Lawmakers in the future will examine how they interact with each other after Rep. Luke Simons became the first person in North Dakota history to be expelled from the legislature after allegations of misconduct and lewd remarks towards his colleagues and legislative interns.

Simons denied all of the allegations, and he remained silent throughout his proceeding in the House until the very end.

“That’s politics as a whole. You’re guilty just by an accusation. So I’m not calling anybody a liar. I would say let’s have fun,” Simons said. “Let’s open this up. And I don’t want any deals at all if you’re going to expel me on hearsay evidence.”

He made his remarks shortly before being removed from his seat on a 69 – 25 vote.

Leadership said they will be implementing a new code of conduct and reporting procedures during the interim.

That battle took one week. Others took months.

For much of the session, lawmakers debated whether transgender students could participate in gender-exclusive sports.

After multiple versions of the bill were volleyed between the chambers, they passed the restrictions on transgender athletes.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed the bill, and lawmakers were unable to overturn the veto.

But they did override two vetoes both of which went after the governor’s emergency powers.

One bill takes away the governor’s ability to issue statewide mask mandates, which Burgum held out from implementing until November. The other calls for a special session of the legislature when the state receives large federal aid packages like the CARES Act.

And with the sine die late Thursday night, lawmakers were able to start packing their belongings and leave what has been their home for 76 days.

Even though it’s the end of the session, it’s not the last time lawmakers will meet in Bismarck this year.

They will be coming back to redraw the district lines and oversee the allocation of more federal dollars.

