Sanford opens new clinic for specialty needs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a year in the making, Sanford Health’s Northern Sky Clinic is ready to open on May 3.

Directors and providers say the clinic offers better access for patients who otherwise would have to travel for treatments. And, it allows physicians to build their own program designed around their practice.

Providers have already made their home at Northern Sky Clinic. Directors say the space is centered around the patient and growing new practices.

“We have neurology, neuropsychology. And then, we have endocrinology, rheumatology, and physical medicine and rehab moving up here,” said Sanford Health Northern Sky Clinic Executive Director Mike Salwei.

Directors say the primary benefit of the clinic is accessibility. Executive Director Mike Salwei says he knows just how important availability is for patients.

“I lost my father a year and a half ago to Alzheimer’s, but when he was diagnosed, Sanford at that time didn’t have a neuropsychologist. So, we had to travel outside of Bismarck to find that care,” said Salwei.

Dr. Gallagher is one of the physicians who will be providing that specialized care.

“In neuropsychology when we’re doing testing with folks, we need a nice, quiet, distraction-free environment. This new space is going to be much more soundproof for us. So, it’s really going to help us get good data to better understand their brains,” said clinical neuropsychologist Marie Schaaf Gallagher

The new space also provides a place for doctors to hone their skills so patients can receive better quality treatments.

Salwei says moving the specialty services to Northern Sky frees up space at the main hospital campus to be used for growth in other practices.

