Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to return to Green Bay

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Could reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers days in Green Bay be numbered?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Packers’ superstar has become disgruntled with the team and may be looking for a way out, according to his sources.

Rodgers reportedly told multiple people within the organization that he does not want to return to play for the Packers.

While Schefter did not name the people who gave him the information, he noted they were from the team and the league.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has reiterated that the team remains committed to Rodgers. Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”

Schefter had added his sources told him the team is concerned about Rodgers’ feelings and team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LeFleur have each made trips to meet with Rodgers during the off-season.

