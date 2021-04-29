Regier withdraws from consideration for Minot State Men’s Hockey coaching gig

MINOT, N.D. – Wade Regier has withdrawn his name from consideration to keep his role as Minot State Men’s Hockey head coach, as the team transitions from a club sport to an athletic department sport, Minot State Athletic Director Andy Carter announced Thursday.

Regier was withdrawing in order to pursue other professional opportunities, according to Carter.

Regier had a record of 312-53-19 and led the Beavers to two national championships.

“I look forward to spending more time with my young family. I want to personally thank all our supporters, students, and fans for all their support over the years. As I look back at my 11 years at the helm, I am so proud of all of our accomplishments on and off the ice,” said Regier.

The search for a new head men’s hockey coach is already underway.

