Advertisement

Regier withdraws from consideration for Minot State Men’s Hockey coaching gig

Wade Regier
Wade Regier(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Wade Regier has withdrawn his name from consideration to keep his role as Minot State Men’s Hockey head coach, as the team transitions from a club sport to an athletic department sport, Minot State Athletic Director Andy Carter announced Thursday.

Regier was withdrawing in order to pursue other professional opportunities, according to Carter.

Regier had a record of 312-53-19 and led the Beavers to two national championships.

“I look forward to spending more time with my young family. I want to personally thank all our supporters, students, and fans for all their support over the years. As I look back at my 11 years at the helm, I am so proud of all of our accomplishments on and off the ice,” said Regier.

The search for a new head men’s hockey coach is already underway.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Town of Carpio evacuated due to fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.
UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Fireworks will once again be part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
S.D. Gov. Noem: State suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gregg Jacobson
Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Latest News

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but...
Carpio residents back home after fire cools down
Paddlefishers old and new ready for the 2021 season
Minot murder suspect headed for trial in May
Taking the crown
Taking the crown
Parable of the talents
PARABLE OF THE TALENTS