Prairie Rose fifth-graders make tie blankets for Pink it Forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids in Bismarck Public Schools have been back to full-time face-to-face instruction for several months, but not everything is completely back to normal.

At Prairie Rose Elementary, fifth grade is usually a big year for students, because it’s their last year of elementary.

The pandemic has forced the school to cancel many of their traditional events.

One fifth grade teacher found a new project that might just be a new school favorite.

Rees Gallagher, 10, knows a thing or two about tie blankets and about breast cancer.

“That stands for breast cancer awareness,” she explained, pointing to a pink ribbon.

Her mom is one of the founders of Pink it Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

On this day, Gallagher and her classmates are helping her mom’s organization.

“We’re making tie blankets for Pink it Forward so people with breast cancer can have a blanket for when they’re in the hospital or at home,” Gallagher said.

This project was her teacher’s idea. Many of the fifth grade traditions at Prairie Rose Elementary were canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

“One of those things was a community service project,” explained Janette Hall, fifth grade teacher at Prairie Rose.

That’s when Hall got creative.

“We thought, what better organization to support than one that was connected to our classroom?” she said.

These 28 students will make 14 tie blankets. For some, it’s a brand-new experience.

“I’ve never done it before,” admitted fifth-grader Katrina Naslund.

Charlie Wegge has made a tie blanket before.

“I made one for my sister,” Wegge said.

But he says this one is a little extra special.

“It’s something fun for us and we’re helping the community for people with breast cancer so it’s pretty cool,” Wegge said.

“I’m hoping they can see you can help people and have fun at the same time,” added Hall.

And she says, that’s a life lesson that will keep these kids a cut above the rest.

Hall says many parents donated money to purchase fabric and scissors, and she even got some donations from people who aren’t connected to the school.

