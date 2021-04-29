ND Drought Hotline reactivated

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Ag Department has relaunched the Drought Hotline and Hay Map programs to help producers struggling to feed their herds.

The map shows just how bad drought conditions are across the state.

People can go on there to find producers and haulers in and around North Dakota to make arrangements for buying and selling hay.

“Very concerned whether there is going to be enough hay. It’s dry in such a wide area that even if you have to purchase some feed it’s looking like it’s going to be a transportation cost,” said Randy Schmidt, rancher.

The program was started in 2017 and has been reactivated. According to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture 93% of the state is in severe or extreme drought as of April 22.

“Right now without any moisture our hay crop will definitely not be where we would hope it would be if there’s an availability that we could find some out there I probably will be buying some. Maybe start shopping early,” said Shane Anderson, rancher.

They’re asking for anyone with hay to sell or hay land to rent to call in and get on the map. They hope this gives more options to ranchers in trouble.

“It’s extremely expensive. Maybe the better option would be to consider sorting up some cows and maybe moving them, selling them, or finding somebody else to feed them,” said Anderson.

According to the April 25 crop progress report released by the United States Department of Agriculture, North Dakota’s topsoil moisture supplies rated at 80% short or very short.

The hotline is open weekdays from 8 to 5 p.m. at 701-425-8454.

Go here for more information on the hotline and links to the program.

