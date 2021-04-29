Minot man awarded Outstanding Safety Instructor

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot resident received the outstanding safety instructor award from the North Dakota Safety Council.

Mike McCloud has been working as the facility director at the North Dakota Boy and Girls Ranch in Minot for more than six years.

He teaches defensive driving, CPR, and first aid courses.

He said that he was extremely grateful to be bringing the award to Minot and the ranch.

“It shows that we’re really focused on safety and that we have the right people in place to be able to teach and instruct all of our residents and also our staff here that the best way to be safe while they’re here at the ranch,” said McCloud.

McCloud added that many of his co-workers work just as hard as him in creating a safe environment, making it a group effort.

