Hostfest leadership addresses 2021 cancellation, future plans

MINOT, N.D. – For the second straight year there will be no Norsk Høstfest.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the 2021 version of the event at a special press conference.

Board members said the decision to cancel came after much discussion, but the travel numbers still haven’t recovered enough to give them confidence.

They’re concerned that they won’t see many of the international tours return if they held it this year.

“The last few years the attendance from outside the United States has been about 20-25% with a strong majority of that coming from Canada. So they’re an important part of our attendance base,” said Jessica Ackerman, Board Member.

The Hostfest is an annual cultural festival that draws a lot of business to the city. Leadership with Visit Minot says losing it for another year is a big hit.

“Norsk Hostfest is an absolutely critical component to our community and hopefully forever will be, but it certainly is a reminder of why it is so important to differentiate and not put all of our eggs into one basket,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Visit Minot.

Hotels like the Clarion sell out of rooms during the festivities. The manager there says they are already trying to plan other events to make up for the loss.

“It’s a shame. We thought this whole COVID thing was moving past us,” said Chris Baze, Clarion Manager.

Organizers said they are working on reimagining the festival to make it particularly special in 2022.

The board mentioned they have a list of ideas for smaller events that they might hold this year to tide people over until the fest returns.

