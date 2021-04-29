Flood protection work on Souris River receives second national award

MINOT, N.D. – Work on the multi-million-dollar Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Plan is not going unnoticed. It’s received a second national award.

Phases 2 and 3 of the project were named the American Public Works Association Project of the Year. These phases are located in the southwest part to the Magic City, near the Souris River Golf Course and Forest Road.

“These same phases won a nation recognition in the American city and county award. So yeah this phase has two national awards and one state award behind it,” said Dan Jonasson with Minot Public Works.

In September, Jonasson will be going to St. Louis to accept the award.

The flood protection construction is estimated to be completed in the next 10 to 20 years.

