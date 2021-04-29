Advertisement

BSC update masks policy for summer and fall semesters

By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many school districts are changing their mask policies to coincide with Governor Burgum’s lifting of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Friday.

So, how are colleges and universities handling the situation?

BSC President Douglas Jensen and his staff have been prepping for the return of students in the fall of 2021 since last year, and he says the Governors decision to lift the declaration has provided some clarity on how they should handle their upcoming semesters.

“No, we’re kind of all in the same position trying to address the issues simultaneously, and that’s where I think the value of this is. It gives us some clarity to move forward, and it gives us some harmony to look at how do we interact with our community,” said Jensen.

State University System Smart Restart Task Force Chair Joshua Wynne says he anticipates college COVID response will remain the same for the remainder of the spring semester, and there may be some slight adjustment for the summer.

“Then we’re hoping in the fall, depending upon what happens on the ground to get back to a more normal, a new normal approach as in the green light,” said Wynne.

BSC plans to continue requiring masks for the remainder of their spring semester but will make them optional for summer and fall.

“We’ll continue to have hand sanitizers, we’ll continue to have temperature checking devices on campus, we will continue to have information sharing, letting people know if conditions change. When vaccinations are available. We’ll keep those protocols all in place,” said Jensen.

Jensen says he thinks this will be a positive thing for people, allowing them to come back in the fall to a traditional educational experience.

