An unprecedented legislative session nears its end

By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This legislative session is finally nearing its end, but some lawmakers said it feels like its continuing to drag on.

However, there could be a reason for it.

Every day for the last week, it’s been a guessing game as to when the session would be complete.

However, Thursday April 29 could very well be that day as lawmakers prepare to hear every last bill.

Before lawmakers even showed up for the first day of legislative session, there was uncertainty whether everyone could all gather face-to-face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it was fairly different than previous sessions, they made it work.

“We didn’t have as many people around us. You’d walk from committee to committee and the hallways were empty which was just kind of eerie,” said Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr.

Now they’re close to finishing their work.

There were 914 bills and resolutions introduced throughout the session, and as of Thursday morning, there were only 16 active bills left to get through.

With more legislative days being eaten up, many lawmakers felt like the session was unnecessarily dragging on.

“Last week there were a couple bills that got some surprise amendments on it. Unfortunately, that becomes a common occurrence, but some of these amendments have been things we’ve talked about throughout the session, so it’s really frustrating that that’s one of the things that’s been holding us up,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

One of those amendments was a ban on government agencies and businesses from requiring someone’s vaccination status, which got tacked on to a simple health insurance study.

“Some have asked, ‘Is there something we can do that respects the rights of private business versus the rights of individual citizens?’ So the decision was made let’s try to do something to try and balance those interests,” said Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield.

Although previous efforts to collaborate and make vaccine passports illegal in the state failed, this one was approved by the legislature.

Lawmakers said they hope to be done sometime late Thursday night or Friday morning.

