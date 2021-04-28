New law allows sexual assault survivors to track evidence kits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed Senate Bill 2281 into law, which creates an online tracking system for sexual assault evidence kits throughout the state, using a federal grant to establish the system.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says North Dakota is only the eighth state to implement a system like this, and it will make a big difference for sexual assault survivors.

It’s a situation no one wants to be in: having a sexual assault kit performed. But Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Whitney Brothers says since the kit has to be performed within 96 hours of an assault, it’s important to act quickly.

“In a week, or in a month, even in a year if you change your mind, you can always report to law enforcement, but you can’t always have this sexual assault kit completed,” said Brothers.

Sometimes, these kits are collected but not submitted to the state lab for various reasons, including a lack of resources or the victim choosing not to report to law enforcement.

“We don’t think that’s a good idea, because even though a particular victim might not want to proceed, the evidence that is collected can help solve other crimes,” said Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Advocates for sexual abuse survivors agree.

“What we know in this work is that oftentimes sexual offenders, rapists, don’t perpetrate just once,” said Courtney Monroe Ryckman, direct services supervisor at the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Stenehjem says there’s not a number on how many kits haven’t been submitted to the state lab, but this bill will address that.

“I think that it’s not that many, I certainly hope it’s not that many, but we can’t know that until we actually get the system up and running,” said Stenehjem.

Each kit will have a barcode that will allow it to be tracked online.

“We’re really excited for this law to make big changes for survivors of sexual assault, because it’s going to give them the control and ability to follow their evidence,” said Brothers.

Brothers says the new system will help return some power back to victims of sexual assault.

The bill has an emergency order, so now that the Governor has signed it, the law will take effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.