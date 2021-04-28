Montana congressmen react to 2nd House seat

HELENA, M.T. - It’s a big win for everyone in the Treasure State as they regain their second House seat they lost after 1990.

However, things could get heated later this year on how the lines get drawn up in Montana.

The winner of Montana’s at-large district in 2020 was Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. For him, it’s great to see the state gain more representation from a 2nd seat. The change will make it easier for future representatives to cover the state.

“It helps us to distribute the work more evenly, but I am honored to serve the whole state,” Rosendale said.

With the return of a second seat comes the battle for drawing lines, which will divide Eastern and Western Montana. The hope is the five-member Districting and Apportionment Commission use the past lines as a reference for how the state divides its two districts.

“I would hope they would make a consorted effort not to break up communities and to make sure that we draw those lines along common boundaries, existing boundaries as much as possible,” Rosendale said.

Both U.S. senators Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., welcome the addition, but are now wanting to make sure the Commission doesn’t turn it into a political battle

“I am concerned that this could get politized. I think Montanans need to hold the commission accountable and ensure we have something that just makes sense,” said Daines.

“Now we must make sure that the nonpartisan Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is allowed to do its job, drawing districts fairly and objectively without interference from politicians,” said Tester.

The drawing of the map is expected to be completed sometime in September. The election for both seats will take place in 2022, when Rosendale’s term is finished.

