Hettinger women print ‘Quarantine Cookbook’ to share pandemic recipes, memories

HETTINGER, N.D. – Adams County was the last county in North Dakota to report a case of the coronavirus.

The first positive test there wasn’t reported until late July, but that doesn’t mean people there weren’t affected by the virus.

The grocery store in Hettinger is at the end of the supply line for trucks, which meant the shelves were often empty.

So, residents got creative in coming up with new ideas to feed their families.

If you ask Kira Henderson and Pat Buckmier what’s for supper, chances are, they’ll make something from the pages of this cookbook. These are all tried and true recipes, collected over the past year from their friends and neighbors. This cookbook is filled with menu suggestions submitted to a Facebook group Henderson created last spring.

“I was running out of ideas of what to cook for the kids. I’m used to them being home one or maybe two meals a day, but all three meals plus snacks, it was ridiculous,” she recalled.

The group quickly grew to more than 500 members and the meal ideas just kept pouring in.

The Facebook page was exactly what Pat Buckmier needed.

“Three meals a day, trying to figure out what to make. It was getting tough, really tough. I felt like I was repeating the same things over and over again,” Buckmier said.

But for Buckmier, this group was about more than just supper ideas.

“These were my friends, the people I could relate to. They were looking for the same things I was, and it became this big bonding thing for us,” she explained.

As things have reopened, the Facebook group has remained active. Buckmier had the idea to preserve these recipes and these memories with a “Quarantine Cookbook.”

Many of the recipes include a note; a memory that’s tied not only to that recipe, but also, to the pandemic. Both now forever preserved on the pages of this “Quarantine Cookbook.”

Cookbooks are available at several stores in Hettinger. You can also message the Quarantine Cookbook Facebook page and they’ll get one in the mail to you.

All proceeds from the sales of the cookbooks will be donated to the Adams County Food Pantry.

