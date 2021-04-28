Census totals reveal good news for ND and MT

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 Census shows North Dakota’s population increased by nearly 16% in the past ten years.. The last time the state grew that much was from 1900 to 1910. Montana’s population also grew, by nearly 10%.

State data analysts expected an increase in North Dakota’s population throughout the past decade, but they didn’t expect such a huge spike.

The 2020 Census count shows more than 779,000 people live in the state, up from 2010′s count of more than 672,000.

So North Dakota saw an increase of more than 106,000 residents over the past decade. North Dakota is in fourth place for fastest growing population in the United States this past decade.

“When I looked at the numbers yesterday, I had to double check because it was like this looks too good. I made sure I was looking at the right state here,” said Demographer for North Dakota’s Census office Kevin Iverson.

Iverson said his estimate for the state’s count was about 10,000 less.

It’s quite difficult to gauge some areas of the state like the Bakken region, where young people frequently move in and out of the area.

“Migration is the most difficult component of change to measure in the population estimate. It’s fairly easy to get the number of births and the number of deaths because there are administrative records that you can get for that. Migration is a little bit more difficult,” said Iverson. In a surprising, but welcome result, when comparing North Dakota to bordering states, we surpassed growth rates in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.

But with Montana’s population moving past one million, they’ll receive another representative in Congress. “We have an opportunity to have a louder voice in Congress. I mean it doubles our efforts,” Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT.

Although this may give hope to flourishing Midwest states, North Dakota is still far from gaining another seat in the US House of Representatives.

With the average member of Congress representing about 761,169 people, Montana will now be over-represented, while North Dakota will be slightly under-represented.

Although we have total U.S. and state numbers, county and city level breakdowns won’t be released until August.

