Electronic posting will be a new option in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – A bill has passed the legislature that would allow electronic posting for landowners for North Dakota’s hunting seasons.

The map of what’s posted will be available for printing on the website, and on multiple apps. They are making a few options available to make it easy for anyone to access.

“I think it’s a really good step in the right direction as far as remedying some of the posting issues that there’s been going on between landowners, hunters,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer and hunter.

The bill makes it so people can post with signs or electronically. Landowners can post on the PLOTS website. For now land has to be posted for the whole season if done electronically.

“It will evolve there’s no doubt about it. Right now it’s a pretty simplistic system. My hope or my vision is to have that evolve where it becomes even more useful for the landowner and the hunter,” said Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand.

Steinwand said the goal is to make it so landowners can post for specific times, and turn it on and off as needed, but we aren’t there yet.

“We’ll probably still post physically right away just so everybody’s aware just while everybody gets used to it being there,” said Kopp.

The bill had to be amended so that criminal trespass and hunting trespass carry the same level of misdemeanor, though someone convicted of a hunting trespass will also lose their hunting and fishing rights for a year.

Game and Fish officials expect the program to be online in May or June, though it won’t be part of the law until August.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.