Bismarck parent asks BPS board to save seat for her son at graduation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High school sophomore Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications.

This would have been the year he graduated, and his mother has asked the Bismarck School Board to honor him with a seat at the ceremony.

Brandon’s mom Becky Bjerklie says she spoke at the school board meeting Monday, not only to advocate for her family and Brandon’s teachers and classmates, but for future families as well.

As the school year comes to a close, Bjerklie can’t help but think about the fact that her son would have graduated this year.

“Oh gosh, he was an amazing kid. He was so kind to everybody. That was one thing that everybody says about Brandon, is that he was just such a giving, caring, compassionate kid. If somebody needed help, he was there to lend the hand,” said Bjerklie.

Brandon was a sophomore in high school when he died in June of 2019.

“We got cards and messages on his obituary on the funeral’s website, stating from the class of 2021; that they just said, you know we’re going to miss you terribly, and we’ll save a seat for you,” said Bjerklie.

Now that graduation is nearing, saving that seat hasn’t been easy.

Brandon’s family says they’ve tried several times to get his school to honor him at graduation.

“So, all we thought was the easiest way would be to save him a seat where he would have sat normally, with his name on it just like every other child there, and that was met, with a no as well,” said Bjerklie.

Bjerklie says she went to the school board meeting as a last-ditch effort.

“I just hope for families in the future that they don’t have to go through this, that they can have their loved one honored right from the get-go and not have to go through this type of pain,” said Bjerklie.

The Bismarck’s school board will respond at the next school board meeting.

Brandon’s sister Brooklyn Seime submitted a petition with the request to the high school, and so far, it’s received over 1,800 signatures.

