2021 Norsk Høstfest canceled, new president to take over ahead of 2022

MINOT, N.D. - Organizers behind Norsk Høstfest, the large Scandinavian heritage festival that takes place at the end of September in Minot, have canceled the event for the second straight year, citing the impact the pandemic continues to have on public health and travel.

In a press release Wednesday, organizers said travel restrictions may discourage visitors from Europe who often come to North Dakota for the event, and also referenced uncertainty over whether the Canadian border would be open. They also said festival-goers may be hesitant to gather in large numbers due to the ongoing pandemic.

They also announced the retirement of current President David Reiten, who has served in that role since 2011, taking over leadership from his late father Chester Reiten, who founded the event in 1978.

Organizers said they will meet in the coming months to “reimagine the festival and will be meeting with executives from similar events from around the country to determine the best path forward for Norsk Høstfest.”

