Woman pleads not guilty to accused Menards robbery

Hannah Schreiber
Hannah Schreiber(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges.

Hannah Schreiber pleaded not guilty to robbery, terrorizing, and simple assault.

Bismarck police say Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after she was caught stealing items from the store in March.

Officers say she also assaulted employees by kicking and pushing them.

A jury trial has been scheduled for August.

