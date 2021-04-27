United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Sofia Egge

MINOT, N.D. – For Minot High’s Sofia Egge, tennis is life.

“I just play all the time all year round. I go to tournaments on the weekends, and I just put in a lot of time,” said Sofia, junior.

She grew up through the Minot program with her sister, Raquel. The older Egge said Sofia is a great all-around player.

“She has a lot of power. I’ve noticed her game get really strong in the serve area. She really puts the serve away, and just speed and consistency. She’s grown a lot,” said Raquel.

Egge and Eden Olson serve as the Majettes’ top two players, and Olson said it’s great to have Sofia as a teammate.

“She practices more than anyone I know, and it’s great to have that for competition to just help each other get better,” said Eden, junior.

The Majettes said they’re ready to compete for another conference championship with Egge at the top of the line-up.

“She’s got the drive and mentality that she wants to be a No. 1 player. Now she’s there, and I think she’s going to lead us to some good things this year,” said Scott DeLorme, head coach.

“If we could get another WDA title, that’d be great,” said Sofia.

Giving Minot High a great chance to do just that.

Sofia said she hopes to play college tennis, following in the footsteps of Raquel, who plays for Concordia Moorhead.

