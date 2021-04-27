Advertisement

Students get interactive look into nursing career

By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a growing need for health care workers across the country.

Sanford Health in Bismarck is doing its part to influence young people to join the medical field.

The need for nurses and medical professionals is growing, and students interested in the career are getting hands-on experience earlier.

On Monday, 20 middle students had the opportunity to learn from real nurses in the NDSU simulation lab. For some, this is a dream. “I want to become a neurologist, because I’m really interested in how the brain works,” said sixth grader, Colette Raue. And who better to learn from, than the experts themselves.

“They’re interacting directly with nurses and faculty from Sanford,” said Sanford Senior Career Development Consultant, Linae Enockson.

Students got interactive training for basic first aid practice, including wound care.

“Here they actually get to put their hands on the tools, to look at some of the conditions that they might encounter as a nurse; say someone who has a wound and may need an extra type of care,” said Enockson.

Others learned to prep needles and give proper injections.

“It gives them that firsthand experience of what it really might be like to be a nurse,” said NDSU Nursing Director, Charys Kunkel. Although the career might not be for everyone.

“I don’t see myself going into the medical field,” said sixth grader, Evangelina Reed. The skills are still universal.

“Just figuring out how to use it in our daily lives,” said Reed. Sanford Health offers Career Explorers camps year-round for a variety of ages and medical interests.

For more information on upcoming camps visit the Sanford careers website.

