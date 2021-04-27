Ruck march sheds lights on weight carried by survivors of sexual assault

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Advocates for victims of sexual assault held a special ruck march on Minot Air Force Base Monday, symbolically showing the weight survivors can feel. The exercise was in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Sexual assault touches the lives of many people, even those who serve our country.

“Before enlisting, I was actually a paramedic in D.C. so I’ve seen all sides of it,” said participant and airmen, Sarah Duckett.

“I’ve had a couple friends have personally come up to me ask me should they do this should they do that, should they report this or how to cope how to deal with things like that,” said Jaylon White, a participant and airmen.

To represent the weight sexual assault survivors carry, airmen at Minot Air Force Base carried more than 45 pounds of weight and walked seven laps.

“They will go around each station which represents each agency that a victim of sexual assault in the military might want to talk to. So they carry all that weight and every time they stop by at a table is when that weight gets taken off,” said Reagan Gagne, Program Coordinator with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response.

They want to tear away the possible fears of retaliation of reporting or the impact it could have on their careers.

“In reality, it doesn’t. And so I think just having a greater understanding that this is a safe space to talk to someone and that whatever misconceptions there are out there, we definitely want to alleviate that,” said Gagne.

Creating conversations with different groups like the military police, medics, and SAPR.

“Just listen to somebody, don’t accuse them of lying. If they say they need help, get them help, be a listening ear,” said David Cobb, a participant and airmen.

Marching to empower victims of sexual assault.

Minot Air Force Base’s sexual assault hot line is open 24/7 and can be reached at 701-340-8882.

For a full list of resources, head over to their website.

