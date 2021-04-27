People gather for deals at Williston’s impound auction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A huge crowd of buyers showed up for a chance to purchase well over 150 vehicles, trailers, and boats, at the impound lot in Williston.

“I love it, the atmosphere is good, as soon as everyone starts bidding and things go crazy everyone gets hyped up so it’s a lot of fun,” said Nate Sconce, a local bidder.

The vehicles at the auction vary in condition and were involved in accidents, were pieces of evidence in criminal cases, or abandoned by their owners. The Williston Police Department uses the event to clean up their inventory and supplement the city’s finances.

“I think it’s just the matter of giving people some vehicles and being able to make more space for us to reorganize the lot too,” said Lt. Dustin Celander with the Williston Police Department.

Everyone at the auction had a different idea for what they wanted to do to their vehicle. Some want to scrap it for parts, and others want to work on restoration.

“It’s a hobby and it’s fun. Extra money on the side and we get to do some work with your hands on the weekends,” said Sconce.

The money raised goes towards the City of Williston’s General Fund, which Lt. Dustin Celander said proceeds from the sale are used for a number of the city’s projects.

The Williston Police Department holds impound auctions twice a year: In the spring and in the fall.

