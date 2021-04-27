North Dakota and Saskatchewan sign agreement to vaccinate essential workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and the premier of Saskatchewan have agreed to vaccinate essential workers who transport goods between the U.S. and Canada.

The governor and premier both signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday afternoon that will allow roughly 2,000 Saskatchewan residents to get vaccinated.

Truck drivers will be eligible to receive vaccines beginning Wednesday.

Last year, trade between Saskatchewan and North Dakota was valued at $2 billion.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.