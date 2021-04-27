Advertisement

North Dakota and Saskatchewan sign agreement to vaccinate essential workers

By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and the premier of Saskatchewan have agreed to vaccinate essential workers who transport goods between the U.S. and Canada.

The governor and premier both signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday afternoon that will allow roughly 2,000 Saskatchewan residents to get vaccinated.

Truck drivers will be eligible to receive vaccines beginning Wednesday.

Last year, trade between Saskatchewan and North Dakota was valued at $2 billion.

