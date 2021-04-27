ND Senate votes to override ‘Special Session’ veto

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the same day Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced he vetoed a bill calling for more special sessions of the Legislature, the State Senate voted to override his veto.

This recent bill would have installed automatic triggers for a special session if federal funds, like the CARES Act, needed approval and distribution.

The Senate needed 32 votes to override the veto. They ended up with 47 votes.

It now goes to the House where it originally passed 73 – 19, which is well above the 63 needed in that chamber. The House is expected to vote on the matter tomorrow.

If the state received a federal package worth less than $3 million, the Emergency Commission, which is made up of mostly executive branch officials, could have approved its use without changes from lawmakers.

If the package were $3 million to $50 million, the Budget Section could approve and change where the dollars go.

If a federal aid package is worth more than $50 million, which could be coming in a few months in the form of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, state lawmakers would have been required to hold a special session.

Burgum said he vetoed the bill because it violated separation of powers, and added the $50 million threshold is too low.

In his statement to the Senate, Burgum said, “Special sessions are for addressing special circumstance as they arise, not for receiving incremental amounts of federal dollars in the normal execution of state business.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.