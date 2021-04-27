Advertisement

National Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - April is National Parkinson’s Awareness Month. It’s a disease that has struck close to home in Wayne’s family.

Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that can begin with tremors and lead to stiffness and slowness of movement, among other things.

We’re pleased to welcome Kris Cleary, a Speech Language Pathologist with Benedictine Living Community in Bismarck and Jodi Wolf from a Parkinson’s Support Group.

