Moving forward with Souris River flood protection

By John Salling
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Works is gearing up to begin the next round of flood protection construction.

Crews started by finishing up some work from last year, laying parking lots and landscaping for this part of the project. 

“We’re excited for them to get going again and get a couple more of the phases finished up inside and outside of Minot, throughout the basin. We keep moving forward and little by little we’ll get it done,” said Dan Jonasson, Mouse River Flood Protection Board Member.

Minot leaders said they hope to start a pump station this fall, and the Burlington levee project went for bid.

“No one wants anyone flooded. I think they’re doing a wonderful thing, I think it’s a great investment. I think it’s going to help the community grow cause people won’t be worrying about being flooded,” said Sherry Skees, Burlington council member.

The bonding bill that passed the North Dakota legislature includes $74.5 million for the project, though those involved hoped for more.

“Hopefully between now and the next session we can have more discussions with our local legislators, and next session that’ll come to fruition, and we can get even more money appropriated,” said Jonasson.

That money will cover what’s left for the MI 5 phase, and will help start the design of MI 6 and 7.

Jonasson said that at the current funding rate it’ll take them 20 years to finish the project, but with more money per year they could get done in about 10 years and spend less overall.

