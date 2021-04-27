Montana governor signs trio of pro-life bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a suite of pro-life bills into law Monday afternoon.

One that bans abortions after 20 weeks; another that requires women be given the opportunity to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and a third that places restrictions on abortion pills, such as requiring that they are administered in person rather than through telehealth.

“It’s a promising day, a day that will go down in our state’s history as we defend life,” Gianforte said.

Opponents worry this is unconstitutional and will disproportionately harm low-income, rural, and tribal residents, while supporters say they are protecting the unborn.

This is a major shift in the state’s approach to abortion restrictions as Governor Gianforte is the first Republican governor in 16 years.

Montana lawmakers passed another bill last week that will go to voters in the next statewide election called the “Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act.” If approved, it would require fetuses born alive during botched abortions receive necessary medical care.

