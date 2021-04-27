Advertisement

Minot Public Schools to honor retiring teachers, staff

Minot Public Schools Retirement Banquet
Minot Public Schools Retirement Banquet(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools is preparing to say goodbye to longtime staff members with a retirement banquet.

The event will be held on May 16, at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Minot at 4:30 p.m.

The administration says about 35 staff will be retiring this year, many of which will be recognized with an award for their service to the district.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Vollmer said the administration has already started looking into filling open teacher positions

“Sixty-five teachers that are hired to replace either teachers who have retired or teachers who have resigned,” said Vollmer.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket contact the Minot Public School administration.

