Medora Musical continues on schedule after fires

MEDORA, N.D. – The show will go on for the Medora Musical.

Less than a month after a wildfire got dangerously close to the stage, staff with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation have announced the new cast for this year’s production.

For Burning Hills performer J’Kobe Wallace, he wasn’t sure he’d be able to perform at this year’s Medora Musical after this past month’s wildfires.

“I for sure thought that like, I didn’t have a job and I thought that like my friends were going to be displaced and their homes were going to be burned down,” said Wallace.

Wallace and others will be back on stage swinging and dancing right on schedule.

“There was not any damage to the Medora Musical burning Hills Amphitheatre at all. The fire line actually came up to four feet to our props building and that’s as far as it got,” said Kaelee Knoell, Theatre Roosevelt Medora Foundation Marketing Manager.

The Foundation announced this year’s musical lineup and they gearing up to start rehearsals on May 11.

Wallace said he’s excited to do Minot proud in round two of performing as a Burning Hills Singer.

“Being from Minot it was nice to see people wearing their Minot gear and yelling for me just because I’m from Minot, it just made me feel like a celebrity and you don’t get that anywhere else,” said Wallace.

Staff said the show may have to adjust some elements to follow some precautions in place like burn bans.

“That will possibly affect how the musical happens with fireworks and those kinds of things, but our team is constantly assessing and working with the city and the county to make sure that we’re being safe but also providing that wonderful Medora the musical experience,” said Knoell.

Taking to a narrowly unscathed stage this summer.

Knoell said other Medora attractions were unaffected by the fires and will also continue on schedule.

Tickets for the Medora musical go on sale Tuesday. You can purchase them online only here.

Images/videos courtesy: Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation

Related content:

Protecting the Medora Musical

Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora

Summer jobs in Medora

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.