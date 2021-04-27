Mandan schools to remove mask requirement effective May 3

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The mask requirement is changing at Mandan Public Schools.

The release sent out by MPS Community Relations Coordinator Jessica Petrick states:

“The Mandan Public Schools Smart Restart Team has decided to adjust the mask requirement to strongly recommended but not required on school property, effective May 3, 2021.

Based on this recommendation, MPS administration will be meeting in the next few days to address questions and additional information will be made available in the coming days.”

