Mandan Braves tennis

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan tennis team is positioned to make a run at a conference title this spring.

The Braves have an abundance of what most teams covet, experience.

It’s the main reason why Mandan is the only team in the West Region to drop a match in its first three competitions of the season.

Mandan Tennis coach Paul Christen said: “We’ve got seven seniors in the top eight and five of them have played varsity since either seventh or eighth grade so I got a pretty good idea of what they can do this year. It doesn’t happen often where you have a lot of seniors, so it’s been a lot of fun so far this year. They’ve been working really hard in practice because they have some lofty goals.”

Elizabeth Felderman is Mandan’s number one singles player and she’s the undisputed on-the-court leader.

“Elizabeth has been our number on player since the 8th grade and she has really been a top player in the state since then as well and she has put a lot of time in, and I think she’s ready to make a push in singles this year. She’s a very intelligent player and she has a nice all-around game. She can sit back at the baseline and play with anybody, but she also comes into the net and can force the issue up there, too,” said Christen.

Mandan is scheduled to play at Jamestown on Tuesday.

