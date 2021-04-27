Man sentenced to day in jail for hit-and-run

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man was sentenced Monday to a day in jail after pleading guilty to two hit-and-runs within five minutes.

Twenty-one-year-old Wailyn Almonte signed a plea agreement Monday, on charges of duty in accident involving death or injury, driving under suspension, failure to wear a seatbelt, and disregarding a stop sign.

He was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for a day he already served.

Despite victim’s plea’s on Monday for a harsh sentence, the judge said Almonte sounded remorseful in his apology and had no prior charges.

One of the victims called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.”

Police say Almonte rear-ended a car on the corner of State Street and East Divide Avenue around 11:15 a.m. in December.

He told police he didn’t stop because he didn’t think there was insurance on the vehicle he was driving.

At 11:20 a.m. officers say Almonte ran the stop sign on Avenue C and Anderson Street and was broadsided by a pick-up.

Almonte and the passenger took off running, but were later found in the area.

Drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries but neither were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.